Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €37.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($37.68) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.19 ($43.75).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €38.08 ($44.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €34.11 and a 200-day moving average of €29.59. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

