Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,612 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

