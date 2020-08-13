Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.85

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.85 and traded as high as $89.90. Dixons Carphone shares last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 3,307,967 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dixons Carphone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.06.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

