Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,667 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

DLB opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.