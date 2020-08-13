Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $191.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.66. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $197.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

