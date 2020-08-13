EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.10

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and traded as high as $22.05. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 73,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

