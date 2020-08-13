Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO Buys $34,216.25 in Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field acquired 22,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $34,216.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ETM opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETM. B. Riley downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 449.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 67,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.