Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,202,000 after buying an additional 809,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $55,467,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

