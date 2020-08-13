Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,415,000 after purchasing an additional 219,947 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,045,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $95,560,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 799,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 208,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.