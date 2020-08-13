Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Stock Position Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.11% of Escalade worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 450,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 28.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $258.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.19. Escalade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $19.96.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $166,239.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,103.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert E. Griffin acquired 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $72,229.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 644,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,965.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,755 shares of company stock valued at $297,442 in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

