F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $8.19 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

