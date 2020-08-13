First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Bancshares worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bancshares by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Bancshares by 55.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $502.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $35.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBMS shares. Stephens raised shares of First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

