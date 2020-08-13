First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AG. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.45.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

