First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 9,813 Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HUYA were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUYA. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HUYA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE HUYA opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. HUYA Inc – has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $28.59.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc – will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.