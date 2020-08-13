First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 37,164 Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Stewart Information Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $92,574.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 92,660 shares of company stock worth $3,209,709 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STC opened at $43.36 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.08. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

