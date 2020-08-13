First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,103 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $153,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

FOXF opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $112.40.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

