Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $1,126,486.79 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Jack L. Acosta sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $1,126,486.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.12 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,013,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 325.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 615,396 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

