Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after acquiring an additional 528,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after buying an additional 959,300 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after buying an additional 191,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after buying an additional 1,625,391 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.09. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $4,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,159.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $108,949,005. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.