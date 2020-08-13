Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Major Shareholder Purchases $2,137,345.48 in Stock

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 207,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,345.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Mfn Partners, Lp bought 500,000 shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,125,000.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 67,457 shares of Flying Eagle Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $684,688.55.

WPF stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Flying Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

