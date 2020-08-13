Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Fortis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

FTS opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.353 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

