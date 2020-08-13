FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 13,077.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,343,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.68 on Thursday. FuelCell Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $603.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 138.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

