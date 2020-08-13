Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ BHAT opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

