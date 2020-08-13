FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Parkland Fuel Corp (TSE:PKI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Parkland Fuel in a report released on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Fuel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$42.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.71. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 30,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.48, for a total value of C$1,107,314.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 481,876 shares in the company, valued at C$17,576,523.48. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.03, for a total transaction of C$280,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at C$1,100,015.69. Insiders sold 71,621 shares of company stock worth $2,638,307 in the last quarter.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

