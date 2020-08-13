Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 12,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Gartner by 3.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,920. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

