General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in General Finance were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Finance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Finance by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in General Finance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Finance by 42.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in General Finance by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFN opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Finance Co. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $170,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,106.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFN. TheStreet downgraded General Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on General Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on General Finance from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

