Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Graystone Company Inc (OTCMKTS:GYST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 600,038 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Graystone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and developing mining properties. The company is involved in acquiring and developing gold, silver, precious metals and gems, and other mineral properties with proven and/or probable reserves in Peru. It owns 1,600 hectares of properties.

