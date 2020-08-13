Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Kenneth C. Aldrich Sells 4,314 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Kenneth C. Aldrich sold 4,314 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $222,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,208.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Green Dot stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

