Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

AMZN opened at $3,162.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,583.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,014.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2,391.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

