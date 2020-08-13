Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €144.68 ($170.21).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €144.40 ($169.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €151.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.35. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

