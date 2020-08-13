Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hess by 59.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $246,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $2,056,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hess by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $241,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,712 shares of company stock worth $1,250,200 over the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

HES opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

