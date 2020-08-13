Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.54% of Hookipa Pharma worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of HOOK opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.30. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $14.37.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. Analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $149,047.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

