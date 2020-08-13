HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 7036141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in HUYA by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA in the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.01.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

