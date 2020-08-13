I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Major Shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 5,492 Shares

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $181,455.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About I-Mab

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

