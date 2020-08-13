Independent Research Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.44 ($96.99).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €86.44 ($101.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.20 and its 200-day moving average is €82.36. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

