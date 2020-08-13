Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells $195,414.80 in Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INFN opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Infinera Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 40.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.