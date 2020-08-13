Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Insider Laurent Humeau Sells 19,467 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laurent Humeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $286,164.90.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

