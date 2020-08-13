Insider Buying: Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Buys 163,393 Shares of Stock

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Director Charles A. Davis purchased 163,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,709.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 175.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 351.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

