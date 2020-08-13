Insider Buying: Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Buys 20,959 Shares of Stock

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 20,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

