Insider Selling: BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Sells 4,917 Shares of Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Ron Bentsur sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $30,829.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,709.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,437 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $18,628.54.

On Friday, August 7th, Ron Bentsur sold 10,222 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $54,687.70.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Ron Bentsur sold 3,619 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $22,293.04.

On Monday, August 3rd, Ron Bentsur sold 6,682 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $41,428.40.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Ron Bentsur sold 4,343 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $26,752.88.

Shares of BeyondAirInc . stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.67. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). BeyondAirInc . had a negative net margin of 203.22% and a negative return on equity of 152.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondAirInc . in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondAirInc . during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

