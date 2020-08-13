Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Sells 858 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,875.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,213.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BXMT opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 569.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.