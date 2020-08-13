Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas B. Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $102,942.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.92. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. FMR LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth $26,291,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

