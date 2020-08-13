Insider Selling: I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Sells 6,217 Shares of Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $205,409.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

I-Mab stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.