Insider Selling: OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells 1,733 Shares of Stock

OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $12,131.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,637 shares in the company, valued at $424,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $298.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.83. OptiNose Inc has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 282.14% and a negative net margin of 265.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OptiNose by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

