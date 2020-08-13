Insider Selling: Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,738,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,226,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $154,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 1,294.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 149.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 448,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

