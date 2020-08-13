Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, July 31st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $698,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $631,350.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $616,500.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $614,100.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $510,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $498,300.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $17,406.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 44.17%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.