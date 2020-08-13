Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells 41,602 Shares of Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 301.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

