Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.79 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 82.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

