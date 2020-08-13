Insider Selling: Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 11,965 Shares of Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,345.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kermit Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $436,405.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $83.71 on Thursday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,141,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

