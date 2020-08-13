Insider Selling: Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Sells 24,172 Shares of Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

