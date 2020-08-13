Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 942 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,010 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $209.19 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1,583.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

